VIQ Solutions Announces $2 Million Insider-Led Private Placement

An update from VIQ Solutions ( (TSE:VQS) ) is now available.

VIQ Solutions announced a non-brokered private placement offering of units priced at C$0.186 each, aiming to raise up to $2 million. The proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, with insiders expected to subscribe for approximately 10.2 million units, making it a related party transaction. The offering is subject to TSXV approval and is expected to close around October 27, 2025.

VIQ Solutions is facing significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and persistent losses impacting profitability. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. While the company is making progress in operational efficiencies and SaaS adoption, these improvements are overshadowed by financial risks and revenue decline.

More about VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider specializing in secure, AI-driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. The company offers a comprehensive solution suite that combines intelligent automation with human review, targeting markets such as criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service providers to enhance evidence quality, accessibility, and digital transformation.

Average Trading Volume: 22,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$10.26M

