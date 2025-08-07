VIP Clothing Limited Releases Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from VIP Clothing Limited ( (IN:VIPCLOTHNG) ).

VIP Clothing Limited has released an investor presentation detailing its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. This presentation, which has been made available on the company’s website, aims to provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning for the upcoming fiscal year.

More about VIP Clothing Limited

VIP Clothing Limited operates in the apparel industry, focusing on the production and distribution of clothing products. The company is based in Mumbai, India, and is listed on both the BSE and NSE under the trading symbol VIPCLOTHNG.

Average Trading Volume: 26,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 3.56B INR

