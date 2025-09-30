Vinyl Group Ltd Announces New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jaxsta Limited ( (AU:VNL) ) just unveiled an update.

Vinyl Group Ltd has announced a new application for the quotation of securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The company is set to quote 8,214,396 ordinary fully paid securities, which were issued as part of previously announced transactions. This move could potentially enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional liquidity for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 539,134

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$121.7M

