Vinyl Chemicals Announces Q2 and Half-Year Financial Results

Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited ( (IN:VINYLINDIA) ) just unveiled an update.

Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited announced that its Board of Directors has approved the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending on September 30, 2025. The results were reviewed by the statutory auditors, M/s. Mehul Gada & Associates, and the meeting to approve these results took place on October 27, 2025. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance for the period, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,550

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 5.14B INR

