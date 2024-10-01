Vintage Energy Boosts Gas Production Rates

Metgasco Ltd (AU:MEL) has released an update.

Vintage Energy Ltd has reported a significant increase in gas production at Odin-1 well after optimization operations, with rates improving more than 2.3-fold. Additionally, Odin-2 is set to commence production in mid-October, which along with Odin-1’s current performance, promises to enhance the company’s supply and revenue generation. The company also notes consistent production from Vali-1 and efforts to manage flow at Vali-2.

