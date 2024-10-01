Vintage Energy Boosts Gas Production, Eyes Revenue Surge

Vintage Energy Ltd. (AU:VEN) has released an update.

Vintage Energy Ltd. has reported a significant boost in gas production from the Odin-1 well, with rates increasing over 2.3 times to 3.3 MMscf/d after optimization procedures. The company also anticipates that the Odin-2 well, set to begin production in mid-October, will contribute to a substantial rise in revenue for the second quarter of FY25. Consistent production continues at Vali-1, with 1.1 MMscf/d of raw gas.

