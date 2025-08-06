Vincent Medical Holdings to Discuss Interim Results and Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Vincent Medical Holdings Limited ( (HK:1612) ) is now available.

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 20, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting will also consider the publication of these results and the potential payment of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Vincent Medical Holdings Limited

Vincent Medical Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical industry. It focuses on the development and distribution of medical devices and equipment.

Average Trading Volume: 1,368,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$568.4M

