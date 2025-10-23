VinaCapital Revises Investment Valuations, NAV Decreases by USD 6.8 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD ( (GB:VOF) ).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited has announced a revision in the valuations of its unquoted investments as of June 30, 2025, resulting in a net asset value reduction of USD 6.8 million, or 0.69%. These adjustments, prepared by VinaCapital Investment Management Limited and KPMG Tax and Advisory Limited, will be reflected in the company’s daily NAV calculations starting October 27, 2025, impacting stakeholders by providing updated financial insights.

Spark’s Take on GB:VOF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:VOF is a Neutral.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited shows strong financial stability with zero debt and solid profitability. Despite positive sentiment from earnings calls and strategic corporate events, technical analysis indicates bearish trends, and valuation lacks complete clarity. The company’s revenue and cash flow volatility remain concerns. Overall, the stock is moderately positioned with strengths in financial health but requires cautious monitoring of market momentum and valuation metrics.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:VOF stock, click here.

More about VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited AccumUSD

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) is a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, operating as a registered closed-ended investment scheme. The company is authorized by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and focuses on investment management, with its portfolio including both quoted and unquoted investments.

Average Trading Volume: 180,914

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For a thorough assessment of VOF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue