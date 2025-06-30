Vimian Group Expands Share Base with Warrant Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Vimian Group AB ( (SE:VIMIAN) ) is now available.

Vimian Group AB announced an increase in its number of shares and votes following the exercise of warrants from a program approved in 2022. This change reflects the addition of 2,724,260 ordinary shares, bringing the total to 526,615,332 shares, with a corresponding increase in voting rights. This development may enhance Vimian’s market position by potentially increasing its capital base and shareholder engagement.

Vimian is a global animal health company that operates in four key areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services, and Diagnostics. With a mission to provide the best care for animals, Vimian connects innovative businesses to deliver cutting-edge solutions to veterinary professionals and pet owners worldwide. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and serves over 17,000 veterinary clinics and laboratories across more than 80 markets, employing 1,200 people and generating annual revenues of approximately EUR 375 million.

