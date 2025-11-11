Village Farms Reports Record Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Village Farms International (Otc) ( (VFF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Village Farms International (Otc) presented to its investors.

Village Farms International, Inc. is a vertically-integrated supplier of plant-based consumer packaged goods, primarily focusing on the cannabis industry, with operations in Canada, the Netherlands, and the United States. The company has reported another quarter of record financial performance for Q3 2025, showcasing significant growth in net sales and profitability.

The company achieved consolidated net sales of $66.7 million, marking a 21% increase year-over-year, with international export sales soaring by 758%. Village Farms reported a consolidated net income of $10.8 million, or $0.09 per share, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s loss. The adjusted EBITDA reached a record $20.2 million, representing 30.3% of sales, and operating cash flow was $24.4 million, contributing to a year-to-date total of $46.7 million.

Canadian cannabis operations were particularly strong, with net sales increasing by 29% to $46.6 million and a gross margin of 56%. The company also noted a 900% increase in net income and a 306% rise in adjusted EBITDA from Canadian operations. In the Netherlands, Village Farms continued to expand its market presence, with its Drachten facility reaching full capacity and plans for a new facility set to quintuple production capacity.

Despite a slight decline in U.S. cannabis sales, Village Farms maintains a strong cash position of approximately $88 million, enabling further expansion projects and strategic investments. The company has initiated a $10 million share repurchase program, demonstrating confidence in its financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, Village Farms remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with ongoing capacity expansions in Canada and Europe expected to drive further sales and cash flow improvements. The company is focused on executing its growth strategy and exploring new opportunities in the global cannabis market.

