Village Farms Expands Cannabis Production in Delta Greenhouse

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Village Farms International ( (VFF) ) is now available.

On August 4, 2025, Village Farms International announced its plan to convert 550,000 sq. ft. of its Delta 2 greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia to cannabis production. This expansion, expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027, will increase the company’s cannabis production capacity by 33%, supporting its growth in Canadian and international markets. The project, requiring an investment of CAD $10 million, will be funded with existing cash and is anticipated to enhance Village Farms’ position as a leading global cannabis producer.

The most recent analyst rating on (VFF) stock is a Buy with a $1.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Village Farms International stock, see the VFF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VFF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VFF is a Neutral.

Village Farms International’s overall stock score of 63 reflects a mixed outlook. The most significant factors include the company’s strategic initiatives and positive technical trends, which are counterbalanced by financial challenges and valuation concerns. The strategic transactions and earnings call insights suggest potential for future growth, particularly in the cannabis segment.

To see Spark’s full report on VFF stock, click here.

More about Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc. is a vertically-integrated supplier specializing in high-value, plant-based consumer packaged goods, with a focus on cannabinoid opportunities. The company has transitioned from being a leading fresh produce supplier in North America to targeting international cannabis markets, leveraging its extensive greenhouse capacity and expertise in controlled environment agriculture.

Average Trading Volume: 1,110,348

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $173M

For a thorough assessment of VFF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue