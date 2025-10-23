Viking Therapeutics Advances Obesity Treatment Pipeline

Viking Therapeutics ( (VKTX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Viking Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, with a focus on obesity and related conditions.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Viking Therapeutics highlighted significant progress in its clinical pipeline, particularly with its lead obesity treatment, VK2735. The company also reported a strong cash position of $715 million, which supports its ongoing research and development efforts.

Key highlights from the quarter include the successful achievement of primary and secondary endpoints in the Phase 2 VENTURE-Oral Dosing study of VK2735, demonstrating up to 12.2% mean weight loss with promising safety and tolerability. The Phase 3 VANQUISH trials for the subcutaneous formulation of VK2735 are proceeding on schedule, with enrollment expected to complete soon. Additionally, Viking is advancing its amylin agonist program, with plans to file an IND in early 2026.

Financially, Viking reported a net loss of $90.8 million for the third quarter, primarily due to increased research and development expenses. Despite the loss, the company’s robust cash reserves provide a solid foundation for future growth and development.

Looking ahead, Viking Therapeutics remains focused on advancing its clinical programs and exploring new therapeutic opportunities. The company is optimistic about the potential of VK2735 and other pipeline candidates to address unmet needs in the treatment of metabolic disorders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue