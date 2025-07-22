ViewBix Guarantees Gix Media’s Debt Settlement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ViewBix ( (VBIX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On March 27, 2025, a petition was filed against Gix Media Ltd. by a primary service provider, claiming unpaid debts of approximately $260,000. A settlement was reached and approved by the court on July 16, 2025, with ViewBix agreeing to guarantee the debts. Subsequently, on July 22, 2025, Gix Media paid $1.13 million to settle the debts in full, leading to the dismissal of the petition.

Spark’s Take on VBIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VBIX is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects a mix of factors. Corporate events have positively impacted the company’s outlook, providing a boost in visibility and financial stability. However, persistent financial performance issues, particularly in cash flow management and valuation concerns, weigh heavily on the score. Technical analysis suggests limited short-term potential but lacks strong support for a bullish trend.

More about ViewBix

ViewBix, Inc. operates in the media industry through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gix Media Ltd., which is incorporated in Israel.

Average Trading Volume: 79,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $50.39M

