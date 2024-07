Vidrala (ES:VID) has released an update.

Vidrala reports a moderate sales increase in the first half of 2024 with a total revenue of €830.4 million, marking a 4.5% growth from the previous year and an organic growth of 0.7%. The company’s EBITDA stands at €225 million, with earnings per share declining by 6% to €3.75. The firm’s debt level is at a multiple of 1.0x the pro-forma EBITDA.

