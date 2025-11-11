Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Reports Strong Q2 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd ( (IN:VIDHIING) ).

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results, approved by the Board of Directors, show a solid performance with a net profit increase, reflecting the company’s strong market position. The Board also recommended an interim dividend, highlighting the company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

More about Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd operates in the food industry, focusing on the manufacturing and trading of food colors and chemicals. The company is a key player in the food ingredients market, providing essential products for various food applications.

Average Trading Volume: 9,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 16.2B INR

