Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Announces Revised Record Date for Dividend

The latest announcement is out from Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd ( (IN:VIDHIING) ).

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd has announced a revised record date for its second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, which is set for November 14, 2025. This update is significant for shareholders as it determines eligibility for dividend distribution, with payments expected before December 9, 2025, reflecting the company’s commitment to shareholder returns.

More about Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd operates in the specialty food ingredients industry, focusing on the production and distribution of food colorants and additives. The company serves a diverse range of markets, providing essential components for food manufacturing and processing.

Average Trading Volume: 9,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 16.2B INR

