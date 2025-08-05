Videocon Industries Announces 52nd Creditors’ Meeting Amid Insolvency Proceedings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Videocon Industries Limited ( (IN:VIDEOIND) ) has issued an announcement.

Videocon Industries Limited has announced the upcoming 52nd meeting of its Committee of Creditors, scheduled for August 7, 2025, as part of its ongoing corporate insolvency resolution process. This meeting is a significant step in the resolution process for Videocon and its 12 group companies, which have been under insolvency proceedings since 2018. The outcome of this meeting could have substantial implications for the company’s future operations and its stakeholders.

More about Videocon Industries Limited

Videocon Industries Limited is a diversified Indian company involved in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronics, home appliances, and oil and gas. The company has been a significant player in the Indian market, known for its wide range of products including televisions, washing machines, and refrigerators.

Current Market Cap: 2.42B INR

For detailed information about VIDEOIND stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue