VICI Properties Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

VICI Properties ( (VICI) ) has issued an announcement.

VICI Properties Inc. reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, showing a 4.4% increase in total revenues to $1.0 billion and a 4.0% rise in net income attributable to common stockholders to $762.0 million. The company also announced its 8th consecutive annual dividend increase and updated its AFFO guidance for the full year 2025. Additionally, VICI entered into a lease agreement with Clairvest for the real property of MGM Northfield Park, further diversifying its tenant roster. The company’s strategic capital allocation and business model efficiency were highlighted by a 7.4% growth in AFFO while only increasing its share count by 2.1%.

The most recent analyst rating on (VICI) stock is a Buy with a $38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VICI Properties stock, see the VICI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VICI is a Outperform.

VICI Properties scores well due to its strong financial performance, attractive valuation, and positive earnings guidance. The company’s robust cash flow and strategic investments support its growth prospects. However, technical indicators suggest a lack of strong momentum, and temporary challenges in the Las Vegas market require monitoring.

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning and managing gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations. The company operates in the real estate industry and is known for its diversified portfolio of properties leased to leading gaming and hospitality operators.

Average Trading Volume: 8,497,449

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $31.67B

