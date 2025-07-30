VICI Properties Reports Revenue and Income Growth in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from VICI Properties ( (VICI) ) is now available.

In the second quarter of 2025, VICI Properties reported a 4.6% increase in total revenues to $1.0 billion and a 16.7% rise in net income attributable to common stockholders to $865.1 million. The company also raised its AFFO guidance for the full year 2025 and announced significant investments, including a $510 million commitment for the North Fork Mono Casino & Resort development and an increased investment in the One Beverly Hills project. These strategic moves underscore VICI’s focus on expanding its portfolio and enhancing earnings growth through partnerships and refinancing activities.

The most recent analyst rating on (VICI) stock is a Buy with a $33.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VICI Properties stock, see the VICI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VICI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VICI is a Outperform.

VICI Properties exhibits a robust financial performance with strong revenue and profit growth, supported by effective cost management. The stock is reasonably valued with an attractive dividend yield. Positive earnings call insights, including increased guidance and strategic partnerships, bolster confidence. Technical indicators are mixed, suggesting cautious optimism.

To see Spark’s full report on VICI stock, click here.

More about VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on owning and developing properties in the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. The company is known for its strategic investments and partnerships in high-growth, experience-driven real estate projects.

Average Trading Volume: 5,762,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $34.33B

For detailed information about VICI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue