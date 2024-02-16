Viavi Solutions Streamlines Governance with Bylaw Updates

Viavi Solutions (VIAV) has released an update.

Viavi Solutions Inc. has updated its Bylaws to align with the latest Delaware General Corporation Law and introduced new requirements and deadlines for stockholder proposals and director nominations. Notably, the nomination window has been adjusted to between 90 and 120 days before the annual meeting’s anniversary. These changes, part of the Board’s routine review, aim to streamline procedures and enhance clarity for stockholders engaging in the governance process.

