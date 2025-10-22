Viaplay Group Shows Progress in Q3 Amid Transformation Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Viaplay ( ($SE:VPLAY.B) ) has provided an update.

Viaplay Group reported a slight improvement in underlying performance during the third quarter of 2025, with progress in its transformation strategy and the Allente acquisition expected to close in Q4. Despite a decline in linear subscription sales, the company saw growth in direct-to-consumer streaming sales and advertising revenues, while maintaining a focus on cost efficiency and long-term value creation.

More about Viaplay

Viaplay Group is a Nordic entertainment company focusing on streaming services, with a strong presence in sports broadcasting and local storytelling. The company operates primarily in the Nordics and the Netherlands, offering a diverse range of content including sports, series, and films.

Average Trading Volume: 25,233,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK5.9B

