VHM Limited Advances Goschen Project with Cultural Heritage Approval

The latest update is out from VHM Limited ( (AU:VHM) ).

VHM Limited has received approval for the Cultural Heritage Management Plan for its Goschen Project, marking a significant milestone in its development. This approval allows VHM to proceed with formalizing its Work Plan, advancing the project towards development while maintaining a commitment to cultural heritage protection and stakeholder collaboration. The approval aligns with regulatory and community expectations, supporting VHM’s strategic efforts to develop a globally significant rare earth and mineral sands project.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VHM) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about VHM Limited

VHM Limited (ASX: VHM) is a company specializing in rare earth and mineral sands, focusing on the development of the Goschen Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Victoria’s Loddon Mallee Region. The project is a Tier 1 integrated initiative with significant mineral assemblage, featuring dual revenue streams from rare earths and heavy minerals, and is strategically located with access to infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 692,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$121.8M



