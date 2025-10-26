VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd Updates NTA Backing Per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. ( (AU:VG1) ) has issued an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd announced that as of October 24, 2025, the estimated net tangible asset backing per ordinary share was $2.30, after all applicable fees and charges. This update reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health, potentially influencing investor decisions and market perceptions.

More about VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (VG1) offers investors access to a concentrated portfolio of long and short positions in global listed securities. The company employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment approach, leveraging the expertise and network of Regal Partners, its Investment Manager.

YTD Price Performance: 12.16%

Average Trading Volume: 332,547

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more insights into VG1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue