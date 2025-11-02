VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd Reports NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd. ( (AU:VG1) ) just unveiled an update.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd announced an estimated net tangible asset (NTA) backing per ordinary share of $2.34 as of October 31, 2025. This update reflects the company’s ongoing financial performance and market positioning, providing stakeholders with insights into the value of their investments after accounting for applicable fees and charges.

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (VG1) offers investors access to a concentrated portfolio of long and short positions in global listed securities. The company employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment strategy, leveraging the expertise and network of Regal Partners, its investment manager.

YTD Price Performance: 15.70%

Average Trading Volume: 333,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

