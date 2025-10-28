VF Announces Quarterly Dividend Amid Strong Q2 Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

VF ( (VFC) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, VF announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on December 18, 2025. The company reported a revenue increase of 2% year-over-year for Q2’26, driven by growth in The North Face and Timberland brands. VF’s financial performance exceeded guidance, with operating income significantly above expectations. The pending sale of the Dickies brand for $600 million is expected to enhance VF’s investment capacity and shareholder returns, aligning with its capital allocation priorities.

The most recent analyst rating on (VFC) stock is a Hold with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VF stock, see the VFC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VFC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VFC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 53 reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenue and high leverage. While technical indicators show positive momentum, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. The earnings call provides a cautiously optimistic outlook, but challenges with the Vans brand and tariff impacts remain concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on VFC stock, click here.

More about VF

VF operates in the apparel and footwear industry, focusing on outdoor and active segments. Its primary products include brands like The North Face, Timberland, and Vans, with a market focus on outdoor and active lifestyle consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 8,469,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $6.37B

For a thorough assessment of VFC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue