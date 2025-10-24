Vesuvius India Ltd Sells Land in Visakhapatnam for Rs. 30.51 Crores

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Vesuvius India Ltd ( (IN:VESUVIUS) ).

Vesuvius India Limited, a company involved in manufacturing, has announced the sale of its land and structures at Visakhapatnam, previously part of its factory operations. The sale, amounting to Rs. 30.51 crores, is not expected to impact the company’s business operations or revenue as the factory had already ceased operations. The buyers, M/s. A.R. Steels and M/s. Madhuri Steel Enterprises, are not related to the company’s promoter group, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions or any scheme of arrangement.

Average Trading Volume: 10,995

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 100.3B INR

