Vestum AB to Release Q2 2025 Interim Report and Host Webcast

An update from Vestum AB ( (SE:VESTUM) ) is now available.

Vestum AB announced it will release its interim report for the second quarter of 2025 on July 14, followed by a webcast conference call where the CEO and CFO will present the report and answer questions. This presentation is part of Vestum’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with stakeholders and provide insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:VESTUM) stock is a Buy with a SEK12.50 price target.

Vestum is an industrial group providing services and products to the infrastructure sector, operating in Scandinavia and the United Kingdom with approximately 1,500 employees. The company is known for its specialists with extensive industry experience and strong regional market positions, and its shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the name VESTUM.

Average Trading Volume: 352,781

Current Market Cap: SEK3.71B

