Vestand Inc Appoints New CFO and Compliance Officer

Vestand Inc Class A ( (VSTD) ) has shared an announcement.

On September 15, 2025, Ju Hwan Oh resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of Vestand Inc., with no disagreements with the company or its management. Subsequently, on October 21, 2025, Jaeho Yoon was appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer, bringing experience from BGF EcoMaterials and BGF Holdings, while Andrew Yun was appointed as the Chief Compliance Officer to enhance internal controls and corporate governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (VSTD) stock is a Sell with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vestand Inc Class A stock, see the VSTD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VSTD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VSTD is a Underperform.

More about Vestand Inc Class A

Average Trading Volume: 1,611,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

