Vertiv Holdings Bolsters Financial Position with Enhanced Credit Terms

Vertiv Group Corporation and its subsidiaries, collectively known as Vertiv Holdings Co, have modified their financial framework by striking an Eighth Amendment to their existing Revolving Credit Agreement, which includes extending the maturity of their credit facility by five years and increasing their loan commitment to $600 million. Additionally, they’ve raised their swingline commitment to $100 million and opened up the possibility of securing up to an additional $200 million from lenders if needed. These adjustments provide Vertiv with enhanced financial flexibility without altering their long-term credit obligations or secured notes, ensuring a strong position for future operations and growth.

