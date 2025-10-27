Vertex Pharmaceuticals Advances in Kidney Disease Treatment with VX-147 Study

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((VRTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. is conducting a Phase 2/3 study titled A Phase 2/3 Adaptive, Double-blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of VX-147 in Adult and Pediatric Subjects With APOL1-mediated Proteinuric Kidney Disease. The study aims to assess the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of VX-147, a drug designed to treat APOL1-mediated proteinuric kidney disease, a condition affecting kidney function.

The intervention being tested is VX-147, a drug administered orally in tablet form. The study also includes a placebo group for comparison. VX-147 is intended to improve kidney function in patients with proteinuric kidney disease.

The study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to receive either VX-147 or a placebo. It follows a sequential intervention model and employs quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are unaware of the treatment assignments. The primary purpose of the study is treatment.

The study began on March 28, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on September 26, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

This clinical study update could positively impact Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance by demonstrating progress in their drug development pipeline. Successful results could enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the kidney disease treatment market.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

