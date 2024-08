Vertex Minerals Ltd. (AU:VTX) has released an update.

Vertex Minerals Ltd. has applied for the quotation of 11,277,333 new ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code VTX, as announced on August 21, 2024. This move could potentially indicate a significant step for the company, sparking interest amongst investors who track stock market listings and company expansions.

For further insights into AU:VTX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.