Vertex Minerals Extends Entitlement Issue Deadline

Vertex Minerals Ltd has announced an extension of the closing date for its entitlement issue from April 17, 2024, to May 1, 2024, to raise approximately $3.68 million. The extension allows shareholders more time to receive and act upon their entitlement and acceptance forms. The revised timetable includes key dates from the closing of the offer to the expected commencement of trading on ASX.

