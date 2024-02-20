Verra Mobility Announces Board Reshuffle and New Class III Director

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has released an update.

Verra Mobility Corporation announced the resignation of board member Sarah Farrell and the subsequent appointment of Raj Ratnakar as a Class III director. Ratnakar brings a wealth of experience from high-profile roles in companies like DuPont and Fortive Corporation, along with a background in entrepreneurship and private equity. His appointment is part of the company’s ongoing governance, and he will receive standard compensation as per company policy.

