Vermilion Energy Secures TSX Approval for Share Buyback Program

Vermilion Energy ( (TSE:VET) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 9, 2025, Vermilion Energy announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved the renewal of its normal course issuer bid (NCIB), allowing the company to repurchase up to 10% of its public float over the next year. This move is part of Vermilion’s strategy to return capital to shareholders, as it plans to allocate 40% of its excess free cash flow to dividends and share repurchases in 2025. The company believes its shares are undervalued and sees repurchases as a compelling option for capital return. Vermilion will release its Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, followed by a conference call on August 8, 2025.

More about Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy is a global gas producer focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of liquids-rich natural gas in Canada and conventional natural gas in Europe, while optimizing low-decline oil assets. The company emphasizes health and safety, environmental protection, and profitability, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol VET.

Average Trading Volume: 889,130

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.63B

