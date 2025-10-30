Verizon’s Q3 2025 Earnings Show Steady Growth

Verizon Communications ( (VZ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Verizon Communications presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Verizon Communications Inc., a leading telecommunications company, provides wireless services, broadband, and other communication solutions globally, known for its reliable network and innovative offerings.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Verizon Communications Inc. showcased a steady financial performance, with a notable increase in wireless service revenue and a continued commitment to shareholder returns through dividend growth.

Verizon reported a total operating revenue of $33.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 1.5% year-over-year increase. The company achieved an earnings per share of $1.17, up from $0.78 in the same quarter of the previous year. Wireless service revenue reached $21.0 billion, reflecting a 2.1% increase, while the company also saw a significant rise in free cash flow to $15.8 billion for the first nine months of 2025. Additionally, Verizon’s total unsecured debt decreased to $119.7 billion, indicating improved financial health.

In the consumer segment, Verizon experienced a 2.9% increase in total revenue to $26.1 billion, driven by a 2.4% rise in consumer wireless service revenue. However, the business segment saw a slight decline in revenue to $7.1 billion, despite an increase in operating income by 12.7%. The company also reported strong growth in broadband connections, with a 11.1% year-over-year increase, reaching over 13.2 million connections.

Looking ahead, Verizon remains confident in its full-year financial guidance, anticipating wireless service revenue growth between 2.0% and 2.8%, and adjusted EBITDA growth of 2.5% to 3.5%. The company is focused on transforming its culture and cost structure to enhance customer satisfaction and sustain shareholder returns.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue