Veritone Announces $10M Direct Offering and Contract

Veritone ( (VERI) ) has shared an update.

On June 30, 2025, Veritone, Inc. announced a registered direct offering and a private placement, expected to raise approximately $10 million in gross proceeds. The funds will be used for working capital, corporate purposes, and to further develop its AI platform. Additionally, Veritone entered into a contract with the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations to provide AI-powered solutions, reflecting its strategic growth and expanding market presence. The company also announced cost and restructuring initiatives aimed at saving up to $10 million annually, positioning itself for profitability by the second half of 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (VERI) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on VERI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VERI is a Neutral.

Veritone’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by high leverage, persistent losses, and negative cash flows. Technical analysis also suggests a bearish outlook. Despite some positive signals from recent corporate events and strategic shifts highlighted in the earnings call, the company’s valuation remains a significant concern, contributing to a low overall score.

More about Veritone

Veritone, Inc. is a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, serving industries such as media, entertainment, public sector, and talent acquisition. Its aiWARE platform orchestrates machine learning models to transform data into actionable intelligence, enhancing efficiency and decision-making for major brands.

Average Trading Volume: 670,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $66.41M

