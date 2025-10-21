Verisure’s Credit Rating Upgraded Post-Stock Market Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Verisure Plc ( (SE:VSURE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Verisure has received an upgraded credit rating from Moody’s and S&P Global following its successful listing on Nasdaq Stockholm. This upgrade reflects the company’s strong financial profile, reduced debt, and potential for future growth, positioning it just below investment grade and indicating confidence in its business model and long-term strategy.

More about Verisure Plc

Verisure is a leading provider of professionally monitored security services in Europe and Latin America, offering 24/7 monitoring to protect families and small businesses from emergencies. With over 35 years of experience, Verisure is recognized for its innovative products, customer focus, and strong growth and loyalty among consumer-focused companies.

Average Trading Volume: 6,335,331

Learn more about VSURE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue