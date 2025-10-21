Verisure’s Credit Rating Upgraded Post-IPO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Verisure Plc ( (SE:VSURE) ) has provided an announcement.

Verisure has received a credit rating upgrade from Moody’s and S&P Global following its successful IPO on Nasdaq Stockholm. The improved ratings reflect the company’s strong growth potential, cash generation capabilities, and reduced leverage, highlighting confidence in Verisure’s business model and long-term strategy.

More about Verisure Plc

Verisure is a leading provider of professionally monitored security services in Europe and Latin America, offering 24/7 response to protect families and small businesses from intruders, fire, and health emergencies. With over 35 years of experience, Verisure is known for its innovative products and customer-centric approach, aiming to deliver peace of mind and high satisfaction to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 6,335,331

See more data about VSURE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue