Verisign Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Verisign, Inc., a global leader in internet infrastructure and domain name registry services, plays a crucial role in enabling internet navigation and maintaining the security and stability of the Domain Name System. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Verisign announced a revenue increase of 7.3% year-over-year, reaching $419 million. The company also reported a net income of $213 million, with diluted earnings per share rising to $2.27 from $2.07 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Key financial highlights include an operating income of $284 million and a significant increase in cash flow from operations, which reached $308 million, up from $253 million in the third quarter of 2024. Verisign’s domain name base grew by 1.4% to 171.9 million registrations, and the company processed 10.6 million new domain name registrations, reflecting a strong demand for its services.

Strategically, Verisign continued to return value to shareholders, repurchasing 0.8 million shares for $215 million and maintaining a robust share repurchase program with $1.33 billion remaining. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.77 per share, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, Verisign remains focused on sustaining its growth trajectory and enhancing its domain name services. The company’s management is optimistic about future opportunities, driven by the increasing reliance on digital infrastructure and the ongoing expansion of global e-commerce.

