Veris Residential Announces EVP and CIO Departure

The latest announcement is out from Veris Residential ( (VRE) ).

On June 27, 2025, Veris Residential, Inc. announced the departure of Jeffrey Turkanis as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. His exit qualifies as a termination under his employment agreement, entitling him to certain payments and benefits.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRE) stock is a Hold with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Veris Residential stock, see the VRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRE is a Neutral.

Veris Residential’s overall stock score is impacted primarily by its financial struggles and bearish technical indicators. The company’s strategic asset sales and operational improvements provide some optimism, but economic risks and profitability issues weigh heavily on the score.

More about Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on residential properties and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 543,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.36B

