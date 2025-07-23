Veris Limited Returns to Profitability with Strategic Transformation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Veris Limited has announced a return to profitability for the fiscal year 2025, reporting an unaudited profit before tax of $2.0 million, a significant improvement from the $4.4 million loss in the previous year. The company’s revenue increased by 5% to $97.2 million, supported by a robust cash balance and a strong forward workload exceeding $65 million. This turnaround is attributed to Veris’ strategic transformation, operational improvements, and a focus on high-value digital and spatial services, further bolstered by the acquisition of Spatial Vision, which has accelerated its transition to a fully integrated model.

Veris Limited is a fully integrated digital and spatial data advisory and consulting firm that provides end-to-end spatial data and digital solutions to tier-1 clients across various industry sectors, including Transport, Buildings & Property, Energy & Resources, Defence, Utilities, and Government. With a national footprint in Australia, Veris offers services that encompass spatial data collection, hosting, sharing, analytics, insights, and modelling, alongside survey, planning, consulting, and advisory services. The company is committed to safety, quality, and enhancing employment opportunities for Australia’s indigenous population.

