Veris Limited has announced the issuance of approximately 6.9 million unquoted securities as part of its FY25 Performance Share Awards on October 11, 2024. These securities, which are issued under an employee incentive scheme, are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be traded on the ASX until those restrictions end.

