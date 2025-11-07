Verint Systems Faces Litigation Over Merger Agreement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Verint Systems ( (VRNT) ).

On August 24, 2025, Verint Systems Inc. entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by Calabrio, Inc. The merger, which involves Verint becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Calabrio, is subject to stockholder approval at a special meeting scheduled for November 18, 2025. However, the merger has led to litigation, with stockholders filing complaints alleging misrepresentation in the proxy statement related to financial projections and potential conflicts of interest. Verint plans to defend against these claims while supplementing its disclosures voluntarily.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRNT) stock is a Hold with a $21.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Verint Systems stock, see the VRNT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VRNT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRNT is a Neutral.

Verint Systems’ overall stock score reflects a stable financial position with strong cash flow and gross margins. However, challenges with declining revenue and profitability, along with a high P/E ratio, weigh on the score. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment, contributing to a moderate overall assessment.

More about Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. operates in the customer engagement software industry, providing solutions that help organizations enhance customer interactions and optimize business processes.

Average Trading Volume: 2,032,394

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.23B

