VerifyMe Subsidiary Secures UPS Agreement for Logistics

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

VerifyMe ( (VRME) ) has shared an update.

On July 29, 2025, PeriShip Global, LLC, a subsidiary of VerifyMe, Inc., entered into agreements with UPS to access designated services at promotional rates for managing perishable shipments. These agreements, valid for three years, allow PeriShip to develop interfaces to UPS APIs and enhance its logistics capabilities, potentially strengthening its market position in the logistics industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRME) stock is a Buy with a $1.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VerifyMe stock, see the VRME Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VRME Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRME is a Neutral.

VerifyMe’s stock score is primarily impacted by its strong balance sheet and strategic growth plans, despite facing profitability challenges and a negative valuation. Technical indicators present a neutral outlook, while the earnings call highlights a focus on cost management and growth through acquisitions.

To see Spark’s full report on VRME stock, click here.

More about VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. operates in the logistics and supply chain industry, providing specialized logistics management services for time-sensitive and perishable shipments through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC.

Average Trading Volume: 61,254

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.87M

See more insights into VRME stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue