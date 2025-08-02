Vericel Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vericel Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings

Vericel Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Earnings

Vericel Corporation ((VCEL)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Vericel Corporation’s latest earnings call reflects a robust overall performance, highlighted by significant revenue and profitability growth, particularly in the MACI and Burn Care segments. While the company celebrates these achievements, challenges remain in Epicel revenue conversion and adjusted guidance for the Burn Care segment, which present areas of concern.

Record Revenue Growth

Vericel Corporation reported a 20% year-over-year increase in total revenue for Q2 2025, reaching $63.2 million. This impressive growth was primarily driven by the strong performance in the MACI and Burn Care segments, underscoring the company’s successful strategies in these areas.

Significant Profitability Improvement

The company achieved a remarkable 112% increase in adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year, exceeding $13 million. This was accompanied by a gross margin expansion of more than 400 basis points, reaching 74%, highlighting Vericel’s enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

MACI’s Record Performance

MACI delivered record second-quarter revenue of nearly $54 million, marking a 21% growth from the prior year. This success was attributed to strong business fundamentals and an expanded base of trained surgeons, positioning MACI as a key growth driver for Vericel.

Epicel and NexoBrid Surge

Epicel’s revenue increased by 11% year-over-year, supported by a 40% rise in biopsies. NexoBrid also showed impressive growth with a 52% year-over-year increase in revenue, driven by strong hospital orders, indicating robust demand in the burn care market.

Strategic Sales Force Expansion

In anticipation of continued growth, Vericel is expanding its MACI sales force from 76 to approximately 100 territories. This strategic move aims to support expected volume growth and further capitalize on the strong market demand.

Progress in Clinical Trials

Vericel received FDA clearance for the MACI ankle clinical study, which is expected to be a significant growth driver as the company expands into other orthopedic markets. This development underscores Vericel’s commitment to innovation and market expansion.

Challenges with Epicel Revenue Conversion

Despite strong biopsy growth, Epicel revenue was impacted by a higher ratio of canceled cases due to patient health-related issues. This led to more conservative guidance, highlighting the challenges in converting biopsies to revenue.

Guidance Adjustment for Burn Care

Vericel adjusted its Burn Care revenue guidance to align with recent run rates of approximately $10 million per quarter. This adjustment reflects the challenges in accurately forecasting revenue in this segment, necessitating a more cautious approach.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Vericel Corporation’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with expectations of maintaining MACI revenue growth in the low 20% range. The company also anticipates third-quarter revenue growth to mirror this trend, reaffirming its profitability guidance with a 74% gross margin and a 26% adjusted EBITDA margin.

In conclusion, Vericel Corporation’s earnings call paints a picture of strong financial health and strategic growth, particularly in the MACI and Burn Care segments. While challenges exist, particularly in Epicel revenue conversion, the company’s forward-looking guidance remains positive, promising continued growth and profitability.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement