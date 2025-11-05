Verbrec Ltd Acquires Alliance Automation to Boost Digital and Automation Capabilities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Verbrec Ltd ( (AU:VBC) ).

Verbrec Ltd has announced the acquisition of Alliance Automation, a leading provider of digital transformation and industrial automation services, for $5.5 million. This strategic move is expected to significantly enhance Verbrec’s service offerings and increase its annual revenue by over $60 million, positioning the company for stronger market presence and operational efficiency. The acquisition aligns with Verbrec’s strategic direction and is anticipated to improve EBITDA margins, leveraging shared client relationships and expanding the company’s workforce to approximately 700 employees across 18 locations in Australia and New Zealand.

Verbrec Ltd operates in the engineering and infrastructure sector, providing services in automation, control, digital industry, machine learning, and cyber security. The company focuses on enhancing its capabilities and expanding its client base within these domains.

