Verastem’s Phase 3 Study Update: A Potential Game-Changer in Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Verastem Inc ((VSTM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Verastem Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Randomized, Open-Label Study of Combination Therapy With Avutometinib Plus Defactinib Versus Investigator’s Choice of Treatment in Patients With Recurrent Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (LGSOC) (RAMP 301). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the combination of avutometinib and defactinib compared to standard treatments in patients with recurrent LGSOC who have previously undergone platinum-based therapy. This research is significant as it explores new treatment avenues for a challenging cancer type.

The study tests two investigational drugs, avutometinib and defactinib, which are kinase inhibitors designed to block cancer cell growth. These drugs are administered orally and are being compared against standard treatments such as Pegylated liposomal doxorubicin, Paclitaxel, Anastrozole, and Letrozole.

This interventional study is randomized with a crossover model, meaning patients may switch to the investigational treatment if their disease progresses. The study is open-label, so both researchers and participants know which treatment is being administered. The primary goal is to assess treatment efficacy.

The study began on March 18, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on July 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and potential timelines for results.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Verastem’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position. This is especially relevant in the competitive oncology sector, where advancements can lead to substantial financial gains.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

