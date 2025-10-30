Veralto Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Veralto Corporation ( (VLTO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Veralto Corporation presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Veralto Corporation is a global leader in providing essential water and product quality solutions, dedicated to safeguarding vital resources, with a strong presence in the technology sector. The company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, boasts a workforce of nearly 17,000 associates and generates annual sales exceeding $5 billion.

In the third quarter of 2025, Veralto reported a notable increase in sales and earnings, reflecting its robust commercial performance and strategic execution. Sales rose by 6.9% year-over-year to $1,404 million, while net earnings reached $239 million, translating to $0.95 per diluted share. The company also achieved a non-GAAP adjusted net earnings of $247 million or $0.99 per diluted share.

Key financial metrics highlight Veralto’s strong performance, with an operating profit margin of 23.2% and a non-GAAP adjusted operating profit margin of 23.9%. The company’s operating cash flow was $270 million, and its non-GAAP free cash flow stood at $258 million, underscoring its financial health and ability to invest in growth opportunities.

Looking ahead, Veralto anticipates continued growth, with expectations for low-single-digit core sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company has also raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $3.82 to $3.85, reflecting confidence in its strategic initiatives and market positioning.

As Veralto navigates a dynamic macroeconomic environment, it remains committed to leveraging its durable business model and high-performance culture to deliver sustainable, long-term shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue