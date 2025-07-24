Veradigm Establishes Interim Office of CEO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Veradigm ( (MDRX) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Veradigm Inc. amended its Stockholder Agreement with Charles and Jessica Myers, extending the termination date to January 26, 2026, and allowing the Myers Parties to trade company securities under certain conditions. Additionally, with the termination of Thomas Langan’s employment on July 31, 2025, Veradigm established an Interim Office of the Chief Executive Officer effective August 1, 2025, comprising Jay Bhattacharyya, Eric Jacobson, and Lee Westerfield, who will serve as the principal executive officers.

Veradigm Inc. operates in the healthcare technology industry, providing data-driven solutions and services aimed at improving healthcare delivery and outcomes. The company focuses on payer and life sciences sectors, offering analytics and coordination tools.

Average Trading Volume: 167,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $788.5M

