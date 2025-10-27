Vera Bradley Amends Credit Agreement with JP Morgan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 21, 2025, Vera Bradley, Inc. and its subsidiaries entered into a Fifth Amendment to their Credit Agreement and a Second Amendment to their Pledge and Security Agreement with JP Morgan Chase Bank. The amendments allow the sale of certain real property assets without repayment obligations, remove restrictions on sale and leaseback transactions, and increase the asset disposal limit outside the ordinary course of business. Additionally, they grant security interests in intellectual property to JP Morgan Chase, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and potentially impacting its operational strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (VRA) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vera Bradley stock, see the VRA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRA is a Neutral.

Vera Bradley’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and profitability. While technical indicators show some positive momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. Strategic initiatives are in place, but their impact is yet to be seen, as highlighted in the earnings call.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates in the fashion industry, primarily focusing on designing and selling handbags, luggage, and accessories. The company is known for its distinctive patterns and vibrant colors, catering to a market that values stylish and functional products.

Average Trading Volume: 178,641

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $62.58M

